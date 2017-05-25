Joseph Schooling returns home to cheer on MMA champ Angela Lee

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has returned home to cheer on mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee at ONE Championship's ONE: Dynasty of Heroes event on Friday night (May 26).



Lee will be accompanied into the ring by Schooling for her atomweight title defence against Brazilian contender Istela Nunes at the 12,000-seater Singapore Indoor Stadium.



"Seeing her live, coming out here, walking out with her, supporting her, getting all fired up in front of a home crowd, that's pretty cool," said Schooling at a pre-fight event organised by ONE Championship on Thursday.



"And I think it's going to be a good fight. Hopefully it's quick. I think it's going to be, and she's going to pull through. It's a great experience, supporting a fellow Singaporean athlete," added the 21-year-old.



Lee, who was born in Canada, but has a Singaporean father, told the media: "I think it's really cool that we can come together and really show that Singapore pride.

"I think that we have two world champions walking out together. It's going to be a very special moment for Singapore."



Schooling, who is studying and training at the University of Texas, flies back to the United States on Saturday.

