Joseph Schooling says he has 'really good shot' at breaking 100m butterfly world record

SINGAPORE: Olympic Champion Joseph Schooling believes he has a good chance of breaking the world record for the 100m butterfly race in the upcoming FINA World Masters Championships in July.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia on the sidelines of a ONE Championship event on Thursday night (May 25), Schooling said: “I’m looking forward to that race and deep down I think if I do what I know I can do, if I execute everything well perfectly, I’d have a really good shot.”



The 21-year-old was crowned Olympic champion for the same event last August and told Channel NewsAsia last November that breaking the world record for the 100m butterfly was one of his goals.



With less than two months to the 2017 FINA World Masters Championships, he is now confident of beating the time of 49.82s set by his childhood idol Michael Phelps.



“It will really be an amazing feat, something that I really want. And with that extra motivation, anything can happen,” he said.



Schooling clocked 50.39 seconds in Rio to win the race, pipping Phelps and bagging Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal.



For the upcoming event in July, Schooling will likely face South African swimmer Chad le Clos, whom he also defeated last August.



Besides the 100m butterfly, Schooling said he is aiming to win medals in the other events he is slated to compete in - the 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly and two relay events.



He told Channel NewsAsia that he was especially excited to compete in the 200m butterfly.



“Physically we’ve put in all the work … shouldn’t have a problem finishing a 200 fly, It’s all about whether I can get the mental side down,” he said.

Schooling added that he has been “keeping tabs” on Japanese swimmer Masato Sakai as a possible rival in the event. Sakai clinched silver during the event during the Rio Olympics behind Phelps and has posted “serious” times this season, Schooling noted.

Schooling added that he is in a better condition since his below-par performance at the NCAA Championships in March where he failed to make it to the 200-yard butterfly final after finishing last in his heats.



“Now that I have experienced what losing really feels like ... I don't want to feel like that ever again," he said. "I'm done feeling that way. And that’s good.”

