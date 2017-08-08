Joseph Schooling wins Sportsman of the Year at Singapore Sports Awards 2017

SINGAPORE: Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling on Tuesday (Aug 8) bagged the Sportsman of the Year award for the fourth time at the Singapore Sports Awards.

Organised by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG), the awards celebrate the achievements of the country's best athletes and officials in 2016.

Schooling, 22, was a strong contender for the award after his historic achievement at the Rio Olympics, winning Singapore's first-ever gold medal. He was nominated along with cue sports' Peter Edward Gilchrist and Silat athlete Muhammad Shakir Bin Juanda.

The swimming champ was only 16 years old when he was first crowned Sportsman of the Year in 2012.

Meanwhile, Sportswoman of the Year went to bowler New Hui Fen. She was up against table tennis player Feng Tianwei, shooter Jasmine Ser and Silat athlete Nurul Suhaila Binte Mohd Saiful.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean paid tribute to Singapore's sporting successes, including Schooling's Olympic gold, as well as the two Paralympic gold and a bronze won by swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh in Rio.

DPM Teo, who is also patron of SNOC, also spoke about the importance of sport towards building a strong Singapore spirit and identity.

"Sports has the ability to inspire, and contribute to a strong Singapore identity and spirit," he said. "Sports can help Singaporeans from all walks of life together, bring them together as we cheer and support our athletes, regardless of the time zone they are competing in."

"Each time Majulah Singapura is sung, we feel a strong sense of pride and joy."

He congratulated the athletes and officials, and urged them to keep striving towards their goals.

"Your stories and experiences will contribute to make an impact and inspire many others in Singapore and around the world," he said.

