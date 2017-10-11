Josephine Teo co-opted into PAP CEC; Tan Chuan-Jin to chair PAP.SG

SINGAPORE: Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo was co-opted into the People's Action Party's (PAP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party's organising secretary Chan Chun Sing said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was appointed as chair of PAP.SG, an interest group that champions the elderly.



The changes are to fill the positions left by Mdm Halimah Yacob, who resigned from the CEC and party when she announced her intention to contest in the presidential election.

Mdm Halimah was elected unopposed in September.

The CEC also accepted Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's request to step down as advisor to PAP.SG, the statement said.

"The CEC would like to place on record the party's appreciation to Mdm Halimah for her service to the party," Mr Chan said in the statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Party would like to thank Comrade Goh for his invaluable guidance and support for PAP.SG in its formative years."