Josephine Teo, Governor of Heilongjiang affirm warm Singapore-China ties

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo is leading a Singapore business delegation on a three-day working visit to Harbin, China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday (Apr 11).

Mrs Teo, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Transport, called on Mr Lu Hao, the Governor of Heilongjiang Provincial People's Government, on Tuesday. They affirmed the warm bilateral relations between both countries and discussed developments in Singapore as well as Heilongjiang.

Mr Lu also welcomed the signing of four commercial agreements between Singapore companies and their Chinese partners in the areas of logistics, hospitality, education and human resource training, MFA said.



Mrs Teo and Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Harbin Municipal Committee Chen Haibo, as well as Singapore's Ambassador to China Stanley Loh and Vice Mayor of the Harbin Municipal Government Shi Jiaxing co-witnessed the signing of these commercial agreements.

Mrs Teo and Mr Lu agreed to continue exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation and exchanges, MFA said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Executive Vice Governor of Heilongjiang Provincial People's Government Li Haitao hosted the delegation to lunch.

Mrs Teo also met with and was hosted to dinner by Secretary Chen, MFA added.