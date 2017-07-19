Josephine Teo to lead PMET job matching efforts in 5 growth sectors: Lim Swee Say

SINGAPORE: Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo will lead efforts to match professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) with jobs in five growth sectors, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say announced on Wednesday (Jul 19).

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Workforce Singapore’s rebranded career centres, Mr Lim said Mrs Teo will be supported by four senior ministers of state. The growth sectors he highlighted are:

The wholesale trade sector, headed by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon;

Infocomm and media, headed by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Dr Janil Puthucheary;

Healthcare, headed by Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor;

Financial services, as well as professional services - both headed by Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah.

Speaking to members of the media, Mr Lim said that the transformation of the economy has been on the right track.

While the growth of new jobs has come down from 4 per cent to 1 per cent last year, he said productivity gains have gone up from 0 per cent to 1 per cent. Mr Lim emphasised that the number of new jobs will not reach the 4 per cent as before, but said the end goal is to retain this 1 per cent growth, as well as boost productivity to 2 per cent.

HELPING JOBSEEKERS WITH CUSTOMISED CAREER MATCHING SERVICES

To help more Singaporeans find employment, Workforce Singapore's rebranded career centres - now called Careers Connect - will offer jobseekers an expanded suite of customised career matching services.



Located at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar, Our Tampines Hub and Woodlands Civic Centre, Careers Connect’s new services include more physical and online resources, such as self-help career resources where jobseekers can access industry and labour market information, as well as career profiling tools.

The centres also feature upgraded facilities, with an elobby where jobseekers can access resources even when the centre is closed. The elobby is open between 7am and 10pm daily, with the exception of public holidays.

Interview rooms for career coaching will also be available.

PROGRAMMES TO IMPROVE CAREER MATCHING

New programmes have also been unveiled - four for jobseekers and one for employers.

Those meant for jobseekers are tailored according to audience, such as groups who have limited or no network support (called Careeer 360), those who are unsure of their career direction (Career Catalyst) or are emotionally debilitated (Career Recharger).

Employers will get help in improving the job matching process, with the introduction of a job description workshop, geared for human resources practitioners and hiring managers.