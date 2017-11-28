Junior staff in private sector may see higher bonuses, but not those in SMEs: Analysts

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Going on that perfect year-end holiday might have just gotten easier for some Singaporean workers.

According to human resource consultancy firm Mercer, companies in the private sector may face some pressure to increase the bonuses of lower-ranked staff, to match the higher bonuses civil servants will be getting at the end of the year.

The Public Service Division announced on Monday (Nov 27) that civil servants will receive a one-month year-end bonus - the highest in four years. Lower-wage civil servants will get a minimum payment of S$1,800.

Excluding the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance - more commonly known as the 13th- month salary - civil servants will be getting a total bonus of 1.5 months for 2017.



Lower-ranked private sector workers have been getting bonuses ranging from 0.6 to one month over the last few years, according to data from Mercer, while those in executive positions are getting at least a three-month bonus.



A partner at Mercer, Mr Puneet Swani, said that bonus payouts depend on the financial performance of the company.



“Not necessarily because the Singapore government is giving higher bonuses will that mean that everyone in the private sector will give it. It all depends on how they perform locally and globally,” he said.



However, he added that private sector companies may want to increase the bonuses of workers lower down the ranks to remain competitive.



“At the lower level or the entry level, the hiring is done from a very similar talent pool, which is fresh graduates or fresh diploma holders,” Mr Swami said. “For that talent pool, you want to keep competitive in the market. But as we get into the middle management and upwards, I don't see as much direct linkage.”



The increase in civil servants' bonuses comes on the back of a stronger economy.



The latest statistics from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed that Singapore’s economy grew by 5.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2017.



NO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE FOR SME WORKERS

But not everyone is enjoying the benefits of such growth.



Mr Kurt Wee said that small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are still not feeling the effects of the recovery.



“We actually hear a lot more SMEs giving us feedback about cost and topline issues, and less in terms of SMEs that are happily making money,” said the president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.



He added that bonuses over the last few years have been flat as SMEs have been trying to cut costs through retrenchment exercises and downsizing.



Mr Wee estimated that bonuses for workers in SMEs this year will range from 0.5 to 1.5-month, which is not a significant increase from previous years.

