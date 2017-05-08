Jurong Internet outage: About 3,800 subscribers affected, says Yaacob Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: The Internet outage that hit Jurong on Apr 11 was caused by a cable cut, and about 3,800 subscribers were affected, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said in Parliament on Monday (May 8).

Dr Yaacob, in reply to a parliamentary question by MP Ang Wei Neng, said the incident on Apr 11 was caused by construction works undertaken by several contractors involved in a HDB project in the Jurong area. Internet services were progressively restored over 28 hours, he added.

Fibre network operator NetLink Trust said then that the disruption was due to a fibre cut at a worksite along Boon Lay Avenue, caused by a third party contractor doing piling works.

Dr Yaacob said investigations by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) are ongoing, and it would be "premature" to share any conclusions or lessons learnt now.

He did note that investigations into past cable cut incidents reveal that most of these occur because contractors did not follow established standard operating procedures, and were also not careful and failed to exercise due diligence when undertaking earth works.

Mr Ang asked in a follow-up question whether the contractors involved will help defray the costs for the fibre operator's repair works, and Dr Yaacob said the companies involved will be prosecuted, so anything they do on top of that is up to the companies to decide.