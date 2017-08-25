Jurong Lake District to create more than 100,000 jobs, 20,000 homes

SINGAPORE: More than 100,000 new jobs will be created and 20,000 homes built in the 360-hectare Jurong Lake District, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Friday (Aug 25).

The Jurong Lake District project - set to be completed after 2040 - was first announced in 2008 as part of URA's efforts to provide more job and recreational options in the heartlands.

The Government has said it plans to transform the area into Singapore's second central business district.

The new jobs will largely be created in the maritime industry owing to the future Tuas mega port, infrastructure development due to the neighbouring Jurong Industrial Estate, and in the technology sector with the Nanyang Technological University and the planned Jurong Innovation District nearby, URA said.

New residential developments will also be built in this western corridor, which will be a mixed-use business district. However, the exact mix of private and public development has not yet been determined, the authority said.

The district has been divided into two precincts - Jurong Gateway, the commercial hub where redevelopment has already begun, and Lakeside, where the future Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) terminus will be located.

Map of Jurong Lake District with two precincts. (Map: Urban Redevelopment Authority).

To cater to the changing needs of developers and businesses, URA said it will adopt a grid structure for land parcels sold through the Government land sales programme so that it can adjust the size of land parcels put up for sale more easily.

These land parcels will be "white zoned", meaning that they can house a mix of uses under certain conditions. Developers will have more freedom to decide on the uses of each site, which could range from apartments to museums.

COMMUTER-CENTRIC FEATURES

URA also announced several features to make Jurong Lake District "car-lite". For example, there will be roads solely for public transport, and every street within the precinct will have a dedicated path for cyclists and personal mobility device users.

The bus network serving the Jurong Lake District will also be expanded, with every development no more than 400m or a five minutes' walk away from a bus stop or an MRT station.

Jurong East MRT station. (File photo: Ngau Kai Yan)

The aim is for 80 per cent of all commuter trips in the district to be via public transport, higher the current islandwide average of 66 per cent, URA said.

URA also said it hopes to cut the number of freight vehicles on the roads by at least 65 per cent - it plans to develop offsite logistic centres so that companies can consolidate their goods deliveries before entering the district.

GOING UNDERGROUND

To free up ground space, more underground spaces will be used. For example, URA will build at least four "consolidated" car parks - with each development 200m to 400m from a car park instead of each building having its own car park.

These underground spaces could also be used to house energy and waste systems such as a centralised waste collection point and a district-wide cooling system, the statutory board added.

The district-wide cooling system will serve the entire area, including residential developments, unlike the network currently used at Marina Bay which only serves commercial buildings.

An integrated district management platform could also be set up so that facilities managers can tap on real-time data to diagnose and fix problems quickly, URA said.

GREEN SPACES

The plans for Jurong Lake District include sprucing up 116 hectares of greenery and open spaces, including a new park above the HSR terminus, URA said.

The 90-hectare Jurong Lake Gardens is also currently being renovated and could provide activity spaces for the new Science Centre. A water channel on the east side of the lake will also be formed to provide more waterfront space for leisure and retail activities, it added.

The Lakeside precinct in Jurong Lake District, including Jurong Lake. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Proposals for the Jurong Lake District were developed by a team of consultants led by Dutch design firm KCAP Architects&Planners.

URA said it hopes to finalise the details of this master plan by 2019, and hold townhall sessions and focus group discussions among both businesses and residents to gather feedback on the proposals.

Members of the public can also give their feedback at the exhibitions showcasing the draft master plan, which will take place at the URA Centre from Aug 25 to 31 and at Westgate from Sep 8 to 17.