Jurong Shipyard fined S$400,000 for failing to ensure safety of oil rig workers

SINGAPORE: Jurong Shipyard has been fined S$400,000 for failing to ensure the safety and health of employees employed by contractors of the Noble Regina Allen (NRA), an oil rig under construction, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Nov 9).

In December 2012, the NRA tilted suddenly during testing of the jack-up system. About 1,000 workers from various subcontractors engaged by Jurong Shipyard on board the NRA had to evacuate through only one escape gangway.

As a result, some workers had to jump into the sea to escape. A large number of workers suffered injuries, with 89 workers conveyed to various hospitals for treatment.

In a press release, MOM’s Director of Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate Chan Yew Kwong said the heavy fine reflected the "very serious" safety breaches that had risked the lives of many workers.

MOM’s Occupational Safety and Health Division’s investigation revealed that the sudden tilt of the rig was due to the forward leg motor not being able to hold the weight of the hull when the brakes were released. In addition, the jacking control system was not designed to be fail-safe.

MOM said in its release that Jurong Shipyard had failed to take adequate safety measures for the testing of the jack up system of the oil rig.

The ministry added that the company had not undertaken an adequate risk assessment and did not implement control measures in safe work procedure or provide adequate means of escape.