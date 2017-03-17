Jurong West coffee shop ordered to close for a day over unsanitary toilet

SINGAPORE: A coffee shop at Jurong West was ordered to close on Friday (Mar 17) over an hygiene offences relating to its toilet facilities.

In a suspension notice, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the coffee shop at Block 503 Jurong West Avenue 1 #01-855 failed to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition and did not provide hand soap in the toilet.

For these offences, the eating house and all of its food stalls were required to cease operations for one day. Its main operator was also fined S$1,000.

According to NEA, main operators of coffee shops, food courts and canteens who accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licences suspended for up to three days depending on their past records.

The main operator of the coffee shop had accumulated 14 demerit points.

"NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," it said, adding that they "will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act".