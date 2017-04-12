Jurong West Internet services fully restored after 23-hour outage

SINGAPORE: Internet services in the Jurong West area were finally restored late Wednesday afternoon (Apr 12), nearly 23 hours after the outage was first reported.

Starhub said in an update on Facebook at about 3pm that all affected fibre services have been restored.

“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure services remain stable for our customers. If you still face service difficulty, please message us and we will be happy to assist,” the telco said.

Progress to restore the services was hampered by poor site conditions and heavy rain, fibre network operator NetLink Trust said earlier. More damaged cables had also been discovered.

“Most of the fibre cables damaged by the piling works contractor have been rectified,” NetLink Trust said in a statement earlier. “However, as more damaged cables were discovered this morning, a full service restoration is expected to be delayed till late afternoon today.”

The disruption in Internet services in the Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road area started at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Local telcos M1, Singtel and Starhub, as well as Internet service providers ViewQwest and MyRepublic, had said Internet services would be restored by Wednesday morning. They later said in updates on their Facebook pages that service would only be restored in the late afternoon.

“NetLink Trust has rectified some of the damaged fibre cables impacting service in Jurong West,” M1 said in an update at 9.15am. “It has found further damage to its fibre cables and has informed us that it expects service restoration by late afternoon.”

ViewQwest said at 9.20am it expects services to be fully restored by 2pm, but in an update two hours later, said it was likely to be delayed until late afternoon.

Two new damaged cables were identified and repairs by NetLink Trust are under way, MyRepublic said at around 9.30am.

About 3,500 end-users were affected by the disruption, which occurred after a "fibre cut" at a worksite along Boon Lay Avenue, caused by a third party contractor doing piling works.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson from the Infocomm Media Development Authority said it has asked NetLink Trust as well as the various service providers to restore services as soon as possible.