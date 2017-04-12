Jurong West Internet services fully restored after day-long outage

SINGAPORE: Internet services in the Jurong West area were finally restored late Wednesday evening (Apr 12), more than a day after the outage was first reported.



NetLink Trust, which owns and operates the fibre network said the service disruption was fully resolved by 9pm on Wednesday.



The disruption in Internet services in the Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road area started at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.



It was a result of a fibre cut caused by a third-party contractor who carrying out sheet piling works at Block 218D Boon Lay Avenue. The contractor was not engaged by NetLink Trust, the company said.

Progress to restore the services was hampered by poor site conditions and heavy rain. NetLink Trust said earlier that services would be restored by Wednesday morning, but more damaged cables were discovered.

StarHub said in an update on Facebook at about 3pm that all of its affected fibre services have been restored.

“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure services remain stable for our customers. If you still face service difficulty, please message us and we will be happy to assist,” the telco said.



Other telcos M1, Singtel as well as Internet service providers ViewQwest and MyRepublic were impacted as well, along with more than 3,500 end-users.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday evening, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said Internet service providers and telcos affected by the incident are now working with NetLink Trust to test if their services have been restored. "Consumers are advised to contact their if they continue to encounter issues with their fibre broadband services," it added.