Justin Bieber concert ticket refunds begin on Aug 1: Organiser
SINGAPORE: Refunds for tickets to Justin Bieber's concert in Singapore will begin on Aug 1, organiser Unusual Entertainment announced on Tuesday (Jul 25).
In a Facebook post, the company said all purchased tickets will be fully refunded, between Aug 1 and Aug 14.
Refunds will be given through the original mode of payment, said Unusual Entertainment. Those who paid via credit card will have the refund automatically credited to the same card - a process that will take 14 business days from Aug 1.
Customers who paid with cash or NETS are required to bring their tickets and photo identification to Sports Hub Tix within the two weeks specified to get a full refund.
Bieber, in a surprise move on Monday, cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour, which had been due to resume on Thursday with 15 shows across Asia and North America. The Singapore concert was scheduled for Oct 7 at the National Stadium.
No reason was given for the cancellation. His management would only say it was "due to unforeseen circumstances."
"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," it said, adding that he made the decision after "careful consideration" and would refund tickets.
Following the announcement, fans of the Canadian pop star - Beliebers as they are popularly known - took to Twitter to express their disappointment.
Some defended the 27-year-old singer, saying he deserved the break.
In its Facebook post, Unusual Entertainment said it "sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused" by the cancellation.