Justin Bieber concert ticket refunds begin on Aug 1: Promoter

SINGAPORE: Refunds for tickets to Justin Bieber's concert in Singapore will begin on Aug 1, concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on Tuesday (Jul 25).

In a Facebook post, the company said all purchased tickets will be fully refunded, between Aug 1 and Aug 14.

Refunds will be given through the original mode of payment, said Unusual Entertainment. Those who paid via credit card will have the refund automatically credited to the same card - a process that will take 14 business days from Aug 1.

Customers who paid with cash or NETS are required to bring their tickets and photo identification to Sports Hub Tix within the two weeks specified to get a full refund.





Bieber, in a surprise move on Monday, cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour, which had been due to resume on Thursday with 15 shows across Asia and North America. The Singapore concert was scheduled for Oct 7 at the National Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

No reason was given for the cancellation. His management would only say it was "due to unforeseen circumstances."

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," it said, adding that he made the decision after "careful consideration" and would refund tickets.

Following the announcement, fans of the Canadian pop star - Beliebers as they are popularly known - took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

When Justin Bieber cancels his tour 5 days before you're supposed to see him. It's cool. 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/jjgl7FztOl — Sarah Galabeas (@sarahgalabeas) July 24, 2017





I thought I knew what heartbreak feels like but then @justinbieber cancelled this tour and trust me, this is much much worse. — Madison Panunte (@madisonpanunte) July 25, 2017

literally me when I heard that Justin Bieber cancelled the rest of his tour pic.twitter.com/KJyNEaV0XF — Caitlin Hovde (@HovdeCaitlin) July 25, 2017





No bagel can fix this 😭💔 But thanks @nicshields hoping for @justinbieber to be packaged like this sent to me the next time plis pic.twitter.com/tW6tLSZYcD — NATASHA FAISAL (@irninat) July 25, 2017

Some defended the 27-year-old singer, saying he deserved the break.

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017





We need to understand that @justinbieber is not a mascot at a theme Park. He is only 1 person. And he needs rest — Gerald Koh (@geraldkoh987) July 24, 2017





In its Facebook post, Unusual Entertainment said it "sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused" by the cancellation.