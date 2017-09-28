JY Pillay re-appointed chairman of Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE: Mr JY Pillay was sworn in as the chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) on Thursday (Sep 28).

The 83-year-old former chairman of Singapore Airlines and veteran civil servant has been chairing the council since 2005.

As the chairman, he stands in for Madam Halimah Yacob as the Acting President when required.

The CPA also provides advice to the President before she exercises her discretionary powers on fiscal matters related to Singapore’s past reserves and the appointment of key public office holders.

"Today, I witnessed Mr J Y Pillay being sworn in as Chairman of the CPA. I look forward to working closely with Mr Pillay and the CPA to safeguard our nation's past reserves and the integrity of our public service," Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on Facebook that he witnessed the swearing in.

"I’m confident that he will continue to carry out his roles ably. I wish him the very best," Mr Lee said.