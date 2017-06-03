K Shanmugam condemns 'sick post' about police officer who died in Serangoon accident

SINGAPORE: Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam on Saturday (Jun 3) condemned a "sick post" on Facebook about the recent death of Traffic Police officer Nadzrie Matin as an "insult to all police officers".

"I was deeply upset and angry about a gloating post that one Thomas Chua has made on Police Officer Nadzrie's death," Mr Shanmugam wrote in a Facebook post. "Nadzrie died while on duty. Thomas was gloating about Nadzrie's death, because Nazdrie had given him a ticket!"

Calling Mr Chua's comments "deeply offensive to Nadzrie's family", Mr Shanmugam said people like Mr Chua have "no decency or any sense of right and wrong".

"What is a TP officer to do when someone breaks the law? It is because of officers like Nadzrie that the rest of us have safety and security," said Mr Shanmugam.

"You wonder what human decency people like Thomas have - to be so self-centred, smug and making nasty remarks about an officer who died doing his duty. While there is a completely distraught wife, grieving parents and family, and teammates who are crying."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Poh Heng Chua, who identified himself as an SIA flight attendant based in Perth, Australia, appears to have disabled his Facebook profile as of Saturday afternoon. In response to queries, Singapore Airlines said Mr Chua is not an employee for the airline.

Mr Nadzrie died in an accident along Serangoon Road on Thursday while carrying out traffic patrol duties. He was given a ceremonial burial on Friday. Hundreds - many of them men and women in blue - turned up at Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery to lay him to rest.

Mr Shanmugam also visited Mr Nadzrie's family on Friday to convey his condolences. In a separate Facebook post, he said Mr Nadzrie was a "true son of Singapore" and a courageous officer who had "a strong sense of justice".

"Officers like this go about their duties day to day - unsung heroes. And it is a tremendous loss," Mr Shanmugam told the media on Friday.