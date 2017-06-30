Kapap Academy co-founder receives award from UK's Queen Elizabeth II

Ms Qin Yunquan received the Queen's Young Leaders Award for her work in giving vulnerable Asian groups, including women and children, the power of self defence.

SINGAPORE: Kapap Academy CEO and co-founder Qin Yunquan was awarded the Queen's Young Leaders Award by the UK's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday (Jun 30).

According to a press release from UK charity Comic Relief, Ms Qin was honoured for her work in giving vulnerable Asian groups, including women and children, the power of self defence. Her biography on her company's website stated that she is a martial arts instructor specialising in self defence for women and children, teaching skills that are "critical for a smaller person to defend against a much larger opponent".



Kapap refers to the the original combat system of defensive tactics, hand-to-hand combat and self defence employed by the Israel Defense Forces, the website added.

Said Ms Qin: "It’s such a huge honour to receive an award from Her Majesty the Queen in recognition of the work to help others at home. It’s been an amazing week here in the UK meeting all of the other Leaders - I’ve learnt so much and I can’t wait to put it all into practise.



"Being part of the Queen’s Young Leaders family is really exciting and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future now holds.”

In a video interview after the award ceremony, Ms Qin said the experience was "magical", and meeting the Queen left her star struck.

"I cannot describe the feelings I felt; I almost felt like crying, to be honest," she said.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards programme, now in its third and penultimate year, celebrates the achievements of some of the most exciting young change-makers from across the Commonwealth.

The award was established by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, in partnership with Comic Relief and The Royal Commonwealth Society, in 2014 to help talented young leaders to realise their potential, which would in turn benefit people's lives across the Commonwealth.

The Kapap Academy CEO, together with other award recipients, gained access to training, mentoring and networking designed to improve their leadership skills, as part of the awards programme. They also met the Commonwealth Secretary-General, took part in workshops at the University of Cambridge, had meetings with UK business leaders and visited projects that are changing the lives of vulnerable people in the UK, according to the press release.