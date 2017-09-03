Keppel Land CEO Ang Wee Gee to step down in December

SINGAPORE: CEO of Keppel Land Limited Ang Wee Gee will leave the company on Dec 31, 2017 to "pursue other interests", a media release on Sunday (Sep 3) from Keppel Corporation said.

"Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Corporation) announced today that after more than 26 years of service, Mr Ang Wee Gee, CEO of Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land), will be leaving the company on Dec 31, 2017 to pursue other interests," the statement said.

The statement said Mr Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, who is concurrently Chairman of Keppel Land, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of Keppel Land with effect from Jan 1, 2018.



The company is currently evaluating possible candidates to assume the role of CEO of Keppel Land, it added.



Mr Ang said: "I have had the privilege of being in Keppel Land for more than 26 years, with the last five years as its CEO. I thought this was a good time for me to step down to pursue other interests, confident that the strong management team that is now in place at Keppel Land can take the company to greater heights."