KFC, SingPost among companies in Singapore's new anti-drug coalition

SINGAPORE: Ten companies from the private sector, including KFC and Singapore Post (SingPost) on Tuesday (Apr 25) pledged their commitment to the United Against Drugs Coalition, as part of Singapore's push against drugs.

The 10 are part of 47 organisations that are part of the coalition, which includes the public sector, schools and community partners. Other companies include Pastamania, Clarke Quay, Tenderfresh, Gongcha, Central Perk, Fat Papa's Burger, I am... and Reebonz.

The coalition was an initiative by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the National Council Against Drug Abuse, and its objective is to form a strong network of advocates able to spread the anti-drug message within their areas of influence.

"The way CNB approaches preventive drug education has changed, with focus on educating and engaging the community, and on co-creation of content with stakeholders, so as to develop and maintain self-sustaining advocacy networks," said Mr Ng Ser Song, director of CNB.

On joining the coalition, SingPost's vice president of corporate sustainability Selena Chong said the organisation is committed to the cause.

"The popularity of e-commerce means larger numbers of parcels are now moving across borders through mail and parcel delivery systems," Ms Chong said. "We are committed to be vigilant in our inspection and screening processes to detect concealed narcotics, and also collaborate with CNB as part of the coalition."

FIGHTING DRUGS ONLINE

Speaking during CNB's Workplan Seminar 2017 on Tuesday, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin said the agency needs to ready itself for the future in light of new challenges.



For instance, the fight against drugs has shifted online, and its work is also made more difficult by changing global drug trends. Additionally, the number of young drug users arrested has also increased in recent years.



One way to do this, Mr Amrin said, is to use social media to reach out to youths.



"We need to keep up with the times and latest trends. We need to use humour, wit (and) youth lingo to present information in a digestible format, the way our young are used to, to send youths the serious and hard messages, to empower them to lead a drug-free lifestyle," he explained.



CNB will also be using technology to automate manual tasks so that officers can better focus on their core work.



One such technology is the Automated Image Processing System (AIPS), which uses robot technology. The system is able to automatically back up, label, print and bind photograph albums for operational usage in a one-stop workstation, the agency said.