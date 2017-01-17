Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan to be suspended over rat infestation

SINGAPORE: Kim San Leng Food Centre, a popular coffee shop located next to the Bishan bus interchange, will be suspended on Friday (Jan 20) after accumulating 16 demerit points for offences such as failing to keep the premises free from rats.

According to a suspension notice on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website posted on Monday, the food centre's main operator accumulated four demerit points for failing to deposit refuse in a bin lined with a plastic bag and 12 demerit points for rat infestation within a 12-month period.

The operator has also been fined S$1,100 for the offences.

According to NEA, operators of coffee shops, food courts and canteens that accumulate 12 or more demerit points within 12 months may have their licences suspended for between one and three days, depending on their past records. All food stalls within the premises will also have to cease operations for the same period of time.

NEA also urged members of the public to avoid patronising food establishments that practise poor hygiene practices, and to contact the agency at 1800-225 5632 if they come across such outlets.