King Bhumibol laid foundation for Singapore-Thailand relations: President Halimah Yacob

BANGKOK: Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej laid the foundation for his country's strong bilateral relationship with Singapore, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Oct 26).



“In fact, Thailand was one of the first few countries to recognise Singapore when we became independent in 1965,” she added.



Mdm Halimah was speaking to Singapore media in Bangkok where she will attend the cremation ceremony of late King Bhumibol.



It is her first official overseas visit as Singapore’s head of state.



Mdm Halimah noted that King Bhumibol was one of the most respected and well remembered monarchs of the modern era, and it was also because of him that Singapore’s relationship with Thailand has endured through the years.



The bilateral relationship spans many areas, she said: "Economic ties are very strong, strategic security cooperation as well as the people to people relationship."

"Many Singaporeans visit Thailand and many Thai people also visit Singapore," she added. “This relationship will continue to endure and we look forward to working very closely with his majesty (King) Maha Vajiralongkorn."

President Halimah Yacob speaking to Singapore media in Bangkok, ahead of the royal cremation ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Mdm Halimah will join other world leaders and government officials in paying their respects at Sanam Luang where the royal cremation ceremony takes place. She will lay a sandalwood flower at the Royal Crematorium.



Thailand's revered King Bhumibol died last year at the age of 88. His cremation marks the end of a year-long period of mourning.

Singapore's President arrived in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday morning and was received by Privy Councillor Admiral Pongthep Nhuthep, Thailand’s Minister for Public Health Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn and director-general of the Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nadhavathna Krishnamra.



President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee speaking to Privy Councillor Admiral Pongthep Nhuthep and Singapore's ambassador to Thailand Chua Siew San. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand)

She was accompanied by her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the President’s Office and Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.



Her last official visit to Thailand was in August 2013 in her capacity as Speaker of Parliament.



