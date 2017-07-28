Kite flying, aerial activities not allowed over parts of Singapore due to NDP rehearsals

SINGAPORE: Aerial activities such as flying kites, drones and hoisting tethered balloons will not be allowed over parts of Singapore on selected days and times leading up to National Day on Aug 9.



This is to ensure the safety of low-lying aircraft rehearsing for the aerial flypast and performing in this year's National Day Parade (NDP), said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the NDP 2017 Executive Committee in a statement on Friday (Jul 28).



For this week, the restricted date is on Saturday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. The same could apply on Sunday as well, in the event of poor weather conditions on Saturday.

According to a map posted on the Facebook page of the NDP organisers, the temporary restricted areas include Sentosa, Marina Bay, Kallang, Bukit Merah and Orchard.

A map of the temporary restricted area. (Photo: NDPeeps/ Facebook)

"The conduct of aerial activities is prohibited within and into the temporary restricted area unless authorised by the CAAS, as such activities endanger the aircraft as well as people and property on the ground," the statement said.

Advertisement Advertisement

It added that SAF personnel will be deployed to conduct enforcement activities in the area.

Anyone convicted of conducting unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary restricted area could be fined up to S$20,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$40,000, jailed for up to 15 months or both.