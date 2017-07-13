Knife-wielding man arrested for coffee-shop brawl at Teck Whye

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested after he brandished at least two knives at a coffee shop on Wednesday evening (Jul 12) and hit another man over the head with a plastic chair.

The other man, aged 66, was taken to hospital as a result.



The incident, which involved the two men as well as a third man, aged 61, took place on Wednesday evening at a coffee shop at 143 Teck Whye Lane.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the men were having drinks when the 34-year-old man suddenly went off. He came back with the knives and started waving them around.



The 66-year-old man tried to stop him, but the younger man hit him on the head with a plastic chair.



Video circulating online showed the third man - the 61-year-old - in a white T-shirt, grappling with the younger man and shouting at him to release the knives.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at around 7.40pm and sent an ambulance. The 66-year-old man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



The police arrested the 34-year-old man for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 61-year-old was also arrested for refusing to give his particulars to the police.



Police investigations are ongoing.