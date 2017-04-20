Kong Hee apologises for ‘unwise decisions’, to begin jail term on Apr 21

SINGAPORE: City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee has issued an apology to his church and the public for “unwise decisions” he had made in the past.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Kong said “I am truly sorry … I am filled with grief and regret over my mistakes and I sincerely ask for your forgiveness.”



He added that he is at peace with serving his three and a half year jail term that begins on Friday (Apr 21).



“To all I have disappointed, stumbled and hurt in my church, in the Body of Christ at large, and in the public,” he said.



“I have, in these past weeks since the release of the judgment, reflected deeply. I have come to terms with what is ahead and am at peace.”



Kong was convicted in 2015 for misappropriating about S$50 million of church funds, along with five other City Harvest church leaders.



He was initially given a jail sentence of eight years, but it was reduced to 3 years and six months in a High Court verdict on April 7.



The prosecution has since appealed for the case to be heard by the apex court.

