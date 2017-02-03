Kovan double murder: Former policeman to hang after appeal dismissed

SINGAPORE: Former policeman Iskandar Rahmat will not be spared the noose for the Kovan double murder in July 2013.

The Court of Appeal on Friday (Feb 3) upheld his two death sentences for viciously stabbing to death Mr Tan Boon Sin, 67, and his 42-year-old son Chee Heong.

The murder weapon, a knife, was never found.

Iskandar, 37, was found guilty and sentenced to death on Dec 4, 2015. Justice Tay Yong Kwang had said that he had “no doubt” the former policeman, facing bankruptcy and dismissal from the force, intended to kill the elder Mr Tan for his money.

When Mr Tan’s son got home “at the most inopportune moment” and witnessed his father’s murder, “he quickly became collateral damage”, Justice Tay had said.

Father and son died of multiple stab wounds to the face, neck and chest.



The elder victim died in Iskandar’s arms, while the son managed to stagger out of the house before collapsing behind Iskandar’s getaway car in the driveway of 14J Hillside Drive.



His body was caught under the car and dragged nearly 1km before it was dislodged in front of a bus stop at Kovan MRT station, leaving a trail of blood as commuters watched in shock.



At his appeal last October, Iskandar's defence had urged the court to consider new evidence which included a psychiatric report. It stated that Iskandar was diagnosed with two mental illnesses at the time of the murders - adjustment disorder and acute stress reaction.

There was also a forensic pathology report which said that Iskandar suffered defensive injuries, lending weight to the defence’s case that the elder Mr Tan was the aggressor, and that Iskandar had wrested the knife from his hand and killed him in self-defence.

However, prosecutors argued that the reports are “unreliable, self-serving”, having been prepared three years after the murders and more than eight months after Iskandar was sentenced to hang.



The apex court was Iskandar’s last hope to be spared the death penalty.

