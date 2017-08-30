KPE taxi fire: 2 hailed as 'heroes' for putting out flames

SINGAPORE: A taxi fire that broke out in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel on Tuesday evening (Aug 29) could have been worse, had it not been for two experienced emergency responders who happened to be on the scene.

Mr Syed Abdillah Zain Alhabshee and his friend Fuad Aziz were driving through the KPE tunnel when they heard an “extremely loud” explosion, Mr Syed Abdillah told Channel NewsAsia.



As they drove nearer, the pair saw smoke billowing and cars moving away from a TransCab taxi that was on fire.



A TransCab taxi on fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway tunnel on Tuesday (Aug 29). (Photo: Jenzen Chow)

Mr Syed Abdillah, the director of First Medic Training and Ambulance Services, said his first thought was to make sure that no one was in the burning vehicle.



He and Mr Fuad, a manager at Medlink Services, switched on their vehicle's hazard lights and approached the flames, which had consumed half the taxi, he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

No one was in the taxi so they looked for a fire extinguisher or a hose to douse the fire. The pair grabbed the nearest hose they could find and aimed the water jet at the flames.



Another motorist, as well as a group of about seven Gurkha soldiers stopped to help as well, Mr Syed Abdillah said. He asked the soldiers to help lay out the hose so that the water would flow smoothly.



The flames rose taller than them and they said there was a second explosion as they were fighting the flames.



The wind in the tunnel also made it difficult to put out the fire but they managed to tame the blaze before officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.



For their bravery, the men have earned praised online, with some netizens hailing them as heroes.

Mr Fuad Aziz (left) and Mr Syed Abidillah Zain Alhabshee.

Mr Syed Abdillah said that having more than 15 years of experience in the medical emergency services industry, he and his friend did not hesitate to react when faced with the situation in the tunnel, No one was injured.



“Fuad and I have chemistry when an emergency happens. We thought, ‘there’s a fire to fight, let’s fight it’,” he said.