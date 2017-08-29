KPE tunnel closed after taxi catches fire inside

SINGAPORE: A car caught fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Tuesday evening (Aug 28), filling the tunnel with smoke.

Channel NewsAsia understands the vehicle is a taxi.

Accident on KPE (towards TPE) after ECP Entrance. Avoid lane 4 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) August 29, 2017

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 7.20pm that there was an accident in the KPE towards the Tampines Expressway, and urged motorists to avoid Lane 4.

An electronic signboard warns motorists of a fire in the Keppel-Paya Lebar Expressway on Tuesday (Aug 29) evening. (Photo: Watson Wong)

LTA also triggered an emergency announcement directing motorists to "drive out of the tunnel now via the nearest exit".

"If unable, turn off your engine and walk to the nearest emergency exit," the announcement added.

Drivers told to turn off engine and walk to nearest exit. I'm hearing there's a fire at the KPE tunnel towards TPE. @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/rDz0pxBlX9 — Vanessa Lim (@VanessaLimCNA) August 29, 2017







