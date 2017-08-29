KPE tunnel closed after taxi catches fire inside
SINGAPORE: A car caught fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Tuesday evening (Aug 28), filling the tunnel with smoke.
Channel NewsAsia understands the vehicle is a taxi.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 7.20pm that there was an accident in the KPE towards the Tampines Expressway, and urged motorists to avoid Lane 4.
LTA also triggered an emergency announcement directing motorists to "drive out of the tunnel now via the nearest exit".
"If unable, turn off your engine and walk to the nearest emergency exit," the announcement added.