Kyra Poh dominates Australian Indoor Skydiving Championships 2017 with 4 gold medals

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Kyra Poh clinched four gold medals at the Australian Indoor Skydiving Championships 2017 on Saturday (Aug 19), where more than 200 competitors from all across world battled it out for Gold.

The 14-year-old indoor skydiver was crowned the winner of the Freestyle Open for the second year in a row.

She also emerged victorious in the Dynamic 4-Way Speed Open, as part of a team called The Assassins, which included fellow Singaporean Yixuan Choo and Australians Dave Hyndman and Tayne Farrant.

Following that, in the Dynamic 2-Way Open, Poh and Choo of Team Firefly clinched the top spot yet again.

Kyra Poh and team mate Yixuan Choo of Team Firefly nabbed gold medals for the Dynamic 2-Way Open at the Australian Indoor Skydiving Championships 2017. (Photo: Facebook/iFLYdownunder)

For the final team event, Poh bagged another gold medal with her team mates Joshua Lee, Jordan Lee and Danelle Goh under the name Skyblockers in the 4-Way Formation Skydiving AA event.

Kyra Poh, Joshua Lee, Jordan Lee and Danelle Goh from Skyblockers in the 4-Way Formation Skydiving AA event at the Australian Indoor Skydiving Championships 2017. (Photo: Facebook/iFLYdownunder)

Poh described the entire experience as "really amazing", especially given the bigger crowd this year.

When asked if she will be back next year, the 14-year-old responded "yes" without missing a beat.

Just earlier this year, Poh had bagged herself two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games in Spain and a gold medal in the junior freestyle category during the 2016 Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving.