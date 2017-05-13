Labour movement confers highest May Day award to DPM Tharman

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was on Saturday (May 13) conferred the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Medal of Honour - the highest award for its May Day Awards 2017.

According to the labour movement's press release, Mr Tharman received the award in light of his "outstanding contributions" to the organisation and working people of Singapore. The Medal of Honour is conferred to special individuals who have rendered distinguished services to NTUC, it added.

"DPM Tharman has been known as a firm advocate of lifelong learning and for his deep commitment to building an inclusive society, as seen through his current as well as past portfolios, which cover education, manpower and finance," the union said.



It added that Mr Tharman, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, takes a keen interest in making sure workers benefit from economic transformation and worked to advance tripartism in the councils he chaired, including the SkillsFuture Council, National Productivity Council and the Council for Skills, Innovation and Productivity.

"Among unionists, DPM Tharman has always been known to be unassuming and approachable. During dialogue sessions with our management partners, he has made a genuine effort to understand and address their business concerns," NTUC said.

