LAMC blames tech provider for delay in refunds for Guns N' Roses concert

SINGAPORE: The tech provider behind the RFID (radio-frequency identification) wristbands used at the Guns N' Roses’ concert last week is responsible for the delay in refunds to concert-goers for the unspent credits, concert organiser LAMC Productions said on Friday (Mar 3).

Guns N' Roses' first concert in Singapore was marred by complaints of long queues, transport issues and the difficulty of buying food and drink through a faulty cashless payment system.



On Thursday, tech provider Sandpiper Digital Payments said that almost S$140,000 worth of credits would be refunded to concert-goers who bought credits for food and drink but were unable to redeem them via their wristbands.

However, in a statement on Friday, LAMC said Sandpiper had transferred the organiser all of the money collected from top-ups made during the event in a lump sum, instead of directly refunding concert-goers.

"Sandpiper has not provided any concert-goer details or a breakdown of the lump sum received in cash. As a result, LAMC, at this stage, does not know who to return the monies to."

The company added that it had been "to-ing and fro-ing" with Sandpiper and wanted the tech provider to refund the unused balance to the concert-goers’ credit or debit card accounts.



"LAMC is baffled that Sandpiper does not want to process these cash refunds as well," it said, adding that it was consulting its lawyers.



"LAMC wants these refunds to be effected by Sandpiper directly to the concert-goers without any further delay."

According to LAMC, it was the first time it had used Sandpiper's digital payment services. The latter was in charge of a comprehensive digital payment system that included collecting money from concert-goers, providing the complete IT infrastructure and training ushers to use the payment devices.

"LAMC Productions placed a lot of trust in Sandpiper," the company said.

Sandpiper was also supposed to provide post-event reports and settlements in three to five business days after the event but LAMC said it had not received proper post-event reports and settlement data from Sandpiper as of the end of Friday, the fifth day.

"MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS" TO CONTACT LAMC UNANSWERED: SANDPIPER



Sandpiper, however, had a different account of events.

The tech vendor said it met with LAMC representatives on Tuesday and proposed a solution for the concert organiser to offer customers an online portal where they could enter their wristband serial numbers and check their remaining balances, enter their banking details and initiate the refund process. The organiser could then begin to settle the outstanding customer balances, Sandpiper said.



The refunds application portal had been ready as of Thursday but LAMC had yet to accept this solution and provide its banking details, said the tech provider.



It added that the concert organiser did not respond to Sandpiper's "multiple attempts" to contact it via both phone and email.

"I am completely perplexed on why this is not moving along faster," Sandpiper director James Kane said in the statement on Friday.

The tech company also said that organisers generally prefer to handle and retain the cash collected at events to make payments to vendors and suppliers.

"At no point does Sandpiper Asia retain ownership of any funds collected on-site on behalf of any organiser."