Land under West Coast Viaduct open for short-term lease

SINGAPORE: The land under the West Coast Viaduct is now available for short-term lease, announced the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Monday (Jan 9).

“We are constantly looking into ways to creatively adapt state land and properties for interim use," said SLA chief executive Tan Boon Khai, adding that the space has been fitted with "electricity as well as modular structures to facilitate the piloting of new concepts by social groups and entrepreneurs."

To mark the launch of the space, a night art market will be held on Jan 21, from 7pm to 1am. Organised by SLA and online store The Local People, the market will feature handmade crafts from home-grown designers, a food truck and live musical performances. Movies from the Singapore Heritage Short Film Competition 2016 will be screened, in the form of a projection on the underside of the viaduct, said SLA.

Members of the public are also encouraged to bring an item - dried or canned goods - to donate to Food from the Heart.

The space under the West Coast Viaduct is located diagonally opposite The Cheese Prata Shop at 18 Clementi Road, said SLA.