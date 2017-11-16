Landmark partnership to equip Singaporeans with skills for Fintech jobs

SINGAPORE: Industry bodies, tertiary institutions and government agencies, are aligning their efforts to develop a pipeline of talent for Singapore's financial technology (fintech) sector.



Under a Memorandum of intent (MOI) signed on Thursday (Nov 16), the parties involved will work to "better equip Singaporeans with the right skills to take up ICT jobs", under the newly setup TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Fintech Collective, according to the joint press release.



The MOI was signed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), SkillsFuture Singapore, six local universities and five financial associations.



Said to be the first nationwide collaboration between industry and universities, this initiative will also help review current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to account for new technological advancements in the sector.



A framework has been introduced to enhance courses at schools to ensure that students are armed with the abilities needed to stay relevant in the financial sector.



This includes research collaborations, new fintech courses, as well as mentorships and hackathons with financial professionals.



For working professionals, training courses will be available to better prepare those in the industry for future demands.



Additionally, outreach efforts will be carried out to expose both students and professionals to technology in the world of finance.



MAS deputy managing director, Jacqueline Loh said that "the need for professionals with strong technology skillsets ... will grow significantly".



"This unprecedented, large scale collaboration among the government, financial industry and universities will help to build a deep fintech talent pool in Singapore," she added.



Mr Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive of IMDA said that companies will also have opportunities to "deepen their technical capabilities, access to talent, create new business models, drive new growth."



The local tertiary institutions which have been roped into the initiative, include the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, and Singapore Management University.



The Association of Banks in Singapore, General Insurance Association of Singapore and Singapore FinTech Association are also among those who have joined the initiative.