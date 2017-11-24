Language don wins lifetime achievement award at Tamil Chudar 2017

SINGAPORE: The first lifetime achievement award presented at Tamil Chudar 2017 has gone to Dr SP Thinnappan, 83, a language don who has dedicated his life to advancing the learning and teaching of Tamil in Singapore.

His illustrious academic career, spanning half a century, covered Singapore, Malaysia and India. Dr Thinnappan has shaped the lives of hundreds of Tamil teachers and served as an adviser to numerous Tamil organisations.

The Tamil Chudar 2017 Awards aim to recognise individuals and entities who have contributed significantly towards sustaining the Tamil language and to its development in Singapore.

The inaugural Community Awards, held on Friday (Nov 24), was organised by MediaCorp's Tamil News & Current Affairs Division.

“We believe these awards should go beyond recognition and spur them to continue contributing and lighting the path for others to emulate.



"Hence some of these awards would also include a cash portion which would part-fund a project the individual recipient or group could undertake in the next one to two years,” said deputy chief editor of Tamil news and current affairs, N Gunalan.

The awards were organised with the Education Ministry’s Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee and supported by SINDA, Jothi Flower Store, Apolo Banana Leaf Restaurant, Sri Vinayaka Exports, Abiraame Jewelers and Sakunthala’s Restaurant.

The event is among the first of several initiatives that MediaCorp's Tamil News has been organising to foster greater links with the Tamil community.



The full list of winners at the Tamil Chudar 2017 Awards are:

1. Education Category

Concord Primary School

Bartley Secondary School

Umar Pulavar Tamil Language Centre

2. Arts Category

Salim Hadi (Individual)

Avant Theatre and Language (Group)

3. Digitalisation Category

Mohan Suppiah (Individual)

Crescent Girls' School (Group)

4. Young Achiever Category

Jayasutha Samuthiran

Sembiyan Somasundaram

5. Lifetime Achiever Category