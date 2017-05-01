Lao Prime Minister to make visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will be in Singapore on Tuesday (May 2) for an official visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The visit reaffirms the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Laos, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Monday.

A welcome ceremony will be held in honour of Dr Thongloun. He will call on President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Mr Lee who will host an official dinner.

During his trip here, Dr Thongloun will visit Nanyang Polytechnic and PSA Singapore, and also have an orchid named after him.

In addition, he is scheduled to attend a forum for Lao and Singapore businessmen that's organised by the Singapore-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and International Enterprise Singapore.



Prime Minister Thongloun will be accompanied by several ministers, including the foreign minister and the minister for public works and transport, as well as senior government officials and a business delegation.