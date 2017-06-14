Large group of wild boars spotted at Tuas bus terminal

SINGAPORE: Amateur video emerged on social media on Wednesday (Jun 14) showing a large herd of wild boars near the Tuas bus terminal.

Video of the unusual sight was uploaded to the Our Singapore Facebook page at about 9pm.

About 20 boars were seen, with some appearing to be "road hogs", standing on the road in front of the National Transport Workers' Union canteen.

At one point, a man with a trolley walks past a few of the boars toward a van and they follow him calmly to the vehicle.

One feisty boar is seen nipping another, but the man manages to unload his trolley unaccosted.





In 2012, a wild boar was seen lurking in the bushes near the canteen.

In January, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it received 140 pieces of feedback about wild boars last year - up from 80 in 2015 and 30 in 2014.

AVA advises members of the public to stay clear from wild boars, as the animals can be unpredictable and dangerous.