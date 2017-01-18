Last remaining suspect arrested over 2010 Kallang murder

SINGAPORE: The fourth and last remaining suspect in the 2010 Kallang murder has been arrested, police said on Wednesday (Jan 18).

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, will be charged on Friday with murder, which carries the death penalty.



He is suspected to be part of a gang of four Sarawakians who attacked and robbed four separate victims in a seven-hour rampage that started late at night on May 29, 2010.

It resulted in the death of 41-year-old construction worker Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, whose body was found in a field along Kallang Road on the morning of May 30.

Two other Indian nationals and one Singaporean were also badly injured in the attacks.

The other attackers have been dealt with: Micheal Garing, who slashed Mr Dillidurai with a parang, was sentenced to death; and Tony Imba, who knocked the worker off his bike and held him down during the attack, was sentenced to life in jail. Another accomplice, Hairee Landak, was jailed 33 years.

Police said the last remaining suspect was arrested in Malaysia with the help of the Royal Malaysia Police. He was handed over to the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday.