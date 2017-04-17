Late Othman Wok championed multi-racial, multi-religious Singapore: PM Lee
The late Cabinet minister Othman Wok channelled his courage and passion into creating a better life for his fellow citizens, PM Lee says in a letter to Mr Othman's wife, Lina Abdullah on Monday (Apr 17).
SINGAPORE: The late Othman Wok was courageous and passionate in championing a multi-racial, multi-religious Singapore and the interests of ordinary people. He channelled his courage and passion into creating a better life for his fellow citizens, said PM Lee in a letter to Mr Othman's wife, Lina Abdullah on Monday (Apr 17).
Mr Othman passed away on Monday afternoon.
PM Lee's letter:
