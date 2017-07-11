Late pioneer generation diplomat Maurice Baker 'served with distinction': Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan paid tribute to late diplomat Maurice Baker, calling him one of Singapore's "pioneer generation diplomats" who "served our country with distinction".



Mr Baker died on Tuesday (Jul 11) at the age of 97.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Maurice Baker, one of our pioneer generation diplomats who had flown the Singapore flag in India, Nepal, Malaysia, and the Philippines," Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.



"(Mr Baker) lived a full life and served our country with distinction. As we continue to safeguard and advance our national interests in the world, we will always remember the contributions of our pioneers.



"Our deepest condolences to his wife Barbara and his family, including his son Bernard Baker who carries on his good work as our High Commissioner in Wellington."