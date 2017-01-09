Law that strengthens safeguards for retail investors passed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Safeguards have been stepped up for retail investors in the securities and derivatives markets, with the Securities and Futures Amendment Bill passed in Parliament on Monday (Jan 9).

It gives the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) increased powers and flexibility to bring non-conventional investment products within regulatory perimeters, as well as tighten the classification of accredited investors.

Under the changes, the central bank will classify buy-back arrangements involving gold, silver and platinum as debentures. Under this classification, offers of products with such buy-back arrangements will have to be made with a prospectus registered with authorities.

The enhanced measures also make it more difficult for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, who are deemed more capable of taking on the risk of investing in more sophisticated products.

Currently, individuals qualify as accredited investors if they have more than S$2 million of net personal assets.

The Bill tightens the way net personal assets are calculated, such that net equity of an individual’s primary residence can only contribute up to S$1 million of the S$2 million threshold.



In addition, the Bill introduces another avenue for individuals to qualify as accredited investors if they have more than S$1 million of financial assets, net of any related liabilities.

With the amendment, individuals whose wealth is concentrated in their primary residence, with few other liquid assets to invest, will be treated as retail investors. They will benefit from the full range of regulatory safeguards under the Securities and Futures Act.

"I would like to emphasise all investments carry risk and ultimately, investors must take responsibility for their financial decisions," said Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, who is a member of MAS' Board of Directors.



"Investors need to critically assess investment products and refrain from investing in any products that they do not understand or where the returns sound too good to be true," he added.