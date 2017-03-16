Lawrence Wong to attend G20 finance ministers meeting in Germany

SINGAPORE: Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will attend a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 major economies in Baden-Baden, Germany, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (Mar 16).

The meeting, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, will discuss recent global economic developments and policy actions required to strengthen economic resilience and promote inclusive growth, MOF said.

This is the first finance ministers meeting under Germany’s G20 presidency.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by officials from MOF and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.