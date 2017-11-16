Lawyer and property agent charged for not reporting suspicious Sentosa Cove deal

SINGAPORE: A lawyer with 15 years of experience in conveyancing work and an estate agent were charged on Thursday (Nov 16) for failing to report to the authorities a suspicious property deal.

Kang Bee Leng, 56, managing director of Sterling Law Corporation and Tan Yen Hsi, 37, senior marketing director of CBRE Realty Associates were each charged under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act.

Court documents showed that on Jan 12 last year, Kang had reasonable grounds to suspect that nearly S$5.5 million used to purchase a property at Lakeshore View in Sentosa Cove by a person named Zhang Min might have come from the proceeds of criminal conduct. Kang allegedly failed to disclose her suspicion to a "suspicious transaction reporting officer".

Tan also faced a similar charge.

According to Sterling Law’s company webpage, Kang had worked for Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission from 1990 to 1993. The commission is a regulatory body for financial markets in Hong Kong. Kang’s profile page also stated that she has 15 years of experience in handling conveyancing work.

According his profile page on PropertyGuru, Tan specialises in mid- to high-end private residential and landed properties as well as mortgage advisory.

Both Kang and Tan will appear in court again next month.

If found guilty, they can each be fined up to S$20,000.