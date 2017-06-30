Lawyer M Ravi charged with criminal trespass

SINGAPORE: Non-practising lawyer M Ravi was charged on Friday (Jun 30) with criminal trespass “with intent to annoy”, for allegedly trespassing into the offices of law firm Eugene Thuraisingam LLP at People’s Park Complex.

Ravi, 48, is accused of committing trespass on Jun 27 at 2.16pm, and intending to annoy the firm’s security officer Rueben Rajandran, court documents state.

Ravi was hired by the law firm on Oct 1 last year as the head of knowledge management and strategic alliance. He was sacked on Jun 7 after he became “unmanageable”, an employee of the firm said.

Channel NewsAsia understands the security officer was hired to prevent Ravi from forcing his way into the firm’s offices following his sacking. Ravi had allegedly broken the locks before to get into the firm.

Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening and held overnight. He was brought to court on Friday morning in an unmarked police car.

Ravi was barred by the High Court from applying for a practising certificate for two years in September last year, following a conviction for misconduct.

“He had nothing and nowhere to go. We gave him a helping hand,” Mr Eugene Thuraisingam told Channel NewsAsia. “We took him in because we believe in second chances.”

In judgment grounds released in October, the Court of Three Judges said Ravi’s mental condition was to blame for his “deplorable” conduct “in relation to the judiciary, his clients and the profession as a whole”.

Ravi had made “baseless, racially charged allegations” against the president of the Law Society of Singapore and two other lawyers, the court said.

Ravi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006.

For committing trespass, Ravi faces up to three months’ jail and a fine of up to S$1,500.