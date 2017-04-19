Leaders and family remember Mr Othman's humility, commitment to multiracialism

SINGAPORE: In a tribute during the late Mr Othman Wok’s memorial service on Wednesday (Apr 19), Information and Communications Minister Dr Yaacob spoke at length about the pioneer leader’s commitment to multi racialism, and said his ethos is “ever more important today”.

Mr Othman, a former Cabinet minister and one of Singapore's first generation of leaders, died on Monday at the age of 92.

A STRONG ADVOCATE FOR MULTI RACIALISM

Dr Yaacob said he often wondered what made Encik Othman, as he was known to many, an “ardent believer” and champion of multi racialism. He said Mr Othman was thrust into public life, and had to confront difficult choices, especially during the early years leading to Singapore's independence.

“He could have been part of a society where he would be comfortable as part of the privileged majority, never mind that the minorities would feel less than welcomed,” Dr Yaacob said. “Or he could choose to be part of a new nation founded on the principles of multi racialism, where everyone would have equal opportunities to succeed.”

Dr Yaacob said Mr Othman made that choice when he joined the People’s Action Party in 1954. He said even though the early years were difficult and “chauvinistic elements” pulled at the hearts and minds of the Malay community, Mr Othman soldiered on with the nation’s founding fathers to lay a foundation for not just a prosperous but also a cohesive nation.

Dr Yaacob said Mr Othman’s spirit of multiracialism was “broad and expansive”, and be it in sports, culture or Muslim affairs, “Encik Othman strove to unite the country, forge our national identity, and inspire the Singapore spirit”.

Dr Yaacob said the ethos that Mr Othman stood for, and the need for “courageous souls” like him to speak up for diversity is more crucial than ever. “We have a modern Singapore and a progressive Muslim community today, but it does not take much to unravel this,” he said.

“We must never allow this to happen. Encik Othman may have left us, but we must always remember that he has left his legacy about what this nation, our Singapore, stands for – courage, conviction, and a deep-seated commitment to the ideal of multiracialism,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Dr Janil Puthucheary also lauded Mr Othman’s conviction for creating a multiracial society. Dr Janil, who is also chairman of OnePeople.Sg, which promotes racial harmony, said the approach to racial and social harmony taken by leaders like Mr Othman was “quite unlike anything that had been attempted before in history”.

“They did not take the path of least resistance, where the dominant majority’s interests trumped all else. Nor did they follow a path of idealism and symbolism, pretending that race was not an important factor. Instead they chose an untried, difficult, challenging approach…to recognise differences; but work to overcome them,” he said.

Dr Janil said it took a lot of sacrifice and courage to do this. He gave the example of what Mr Othman saw around him when he made the decision to join the PAP in 1954. “You must imagine, in 1954, Mr Othman Wok, a descendent of Orang Laut, a people that had fished and sailed these waters, perhaps tilled the lands for generations, had seen waves of immigrants waves of colonisers, waves of people of different faiths, skin colour, different attitudes..”, he said.

“In 1954, to not just look inside himself, but to look at the men who stood in front of him, people of different faiths and ideals, different religions.. to look at them and find that common shared vision...to make the choice to stand with them..this is courage.” Dr Janil said Singaporeans today would need to unite through their own sacrifices and action.

A UNIONIST WHO FOUGHT FOR WORKERS' RIGHTS: PATRICK TAY

In his eulogy, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay drew attention to Mr Othman’s less known role as a unionist in pre-independent Singapore. Mr Othman firmly believed in the power of unions, that workers should have the right to determine their own working conditions said Mr Tay. Mr Othman was elected Honorary Secretary of the Singapore Printing Employees’ Union in 1951, representing Malaya Publishing House workers in a wage dispute in 1953. He fought hard, and won them better terms.

Mr Tay, who is also MP for West Coast GRC, recalled that Mr Othman took on a mentoring role, and attended PAP events to engage with young party activists at dialogues and events.

“He would often remind us of the importance of upholding the Party’s core values, and contributing to good leadership in the country,” he said.

QUIET AND UNASSUMING AND CHARITABLE: MR OTHMAN REMEMBERED FONDLY

Mr Othman’s son-in-law, Mr Munir Shah and Member of Parliament for Pasir Panjang SMC from 1980 to 1991 Abbas Abu Amin shared more personal memories.

Mr Munir shared his experience meeting Mr Othman, while dating his third daughter Lily. He had tried to impress Mr Othman, telling him he studied at Raffles Institution, and bragging about club facilities he had access to while working at oil giant Shell.

It was during this conversation that Mr Munir found out that he was a “quiet, unassuming person but he could deliver a killer punch”.

Mr Othman told him: “The woman that you have been dating is my daughter. She is mine, but she will be yours only if you behave yourself”. Mr Munir and Ms Lily later got married.

Mr Munir also spoke about an act of charity by Mr Othman that till today benefits scores of orphans. It was Mr Othman who decided to donate the piece of land on Mattar Road for the purpose of running an orphanage, which is today Darul Ihsan Orphanage. He had been asked to carry out the disposal of the property by a school principal.

Mr Munir also spoke of Mr Othman’s appreciation for good food, especially when it came to local cuisine. He and his “dear father-in-law” were part of a group who took turns to host dinner on a regular basis, and they would look up to him to have the final say on the authenticity of any local delicacy.

“He would tell us if the nasi lemak sambal was somewhat watered down or whether the ayam belado has been moderated to taste like a western dish. He hosted the last meal in a restaurant in Katong a couple of years ago,” he said.

He also touched on Mr Othman’s contributions to the nation. “Encik Othman professed a shared responsibility for the well-being of our nation and that was something he never shook off,” he said. He had always put the country first and his family, second. He also referred to Mr Othman’s words in a magazine article on teaching his children never to be “stuck up”. He saiid: “This humility, selfless attitude and the trust in the institutions built for this nation are key attributes for which he will be remembered by all of us.”

Mr Abu expressed his gratitude to Mr Othman for his strong support during the campaign in the 1980 General Election in Pasir Panjang, Mr Othman’s former ward, where Mr Abu was contesting

“It was a difficult campaign. Pasir Panjang was a strong ward, but the Barisan Sosialis was still around at the time. But I saw up-close how Encik Othman connected easily with his grassroots leaders, villagers and residents,” he said. He described Mr Othman as “one who could not stay idle”. He served on the People’s Defence Force, a part-time paramilitary defence force, and volunteered to take part in the National Day Parades, together with his fellow officers even when he was a Minister in the 1960s.

Even in his 50s, Mr Othman kept active, playing soccer at Farrer Park, where the former National Sports Promotion Board was located.

“I was impressed by his energy and enthusiasm, and how he continued to stay grounded and connected. Many people liked to approach him, and talk to him,” he said.



