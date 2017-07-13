Leading American scientist Subra Suresh named NTU president

SINGAPORE: Eminent American scientist Subra Suresh has been named president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), announced the Singapore varsity on Thursday (Jul 13).

Professor Suresh will begin his term on Jan 1, 2018, taking over from current president Bertil Andersson who will be retiring.

Prof Suresh is considered one of the United States' leading scientists and engineers, having been chosen by former US President Barack Obama to head the US National Science Foundation in 2010. He was also president of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh for the last four years.



The scientist is no stranger to Singapore, having served as a consultant to Singapore's National Science and Technology board, and on the advisory boards or councils of A*STAR institutes.



He was also the principal faculty coordinator for the formation of the Singapore-Massachusetts Institute of Technology Alliance for Research and Technology.

Former US President Barack Obama in conversation with Prof Suresh at the Oval Office in the White House during his term as Director of the US National Science Foundation. (Photo: White House)

The chairman of the NTU board of trustees Koh Boon Hwee said that Prof Suresh understands the Singapore higher education and research systems, as well as those in North America, Europe, China and India.



"He is an educator, scientist, advisor, inventor, entrepreneur and leader all rolled into one," Mr Koh said, adding that the decision to appoint him had been a unanimous one by the search committee.



On his part, Prof Suresh said he is excited about his appointment and looks forward to working with the NTU community.



"I have had a very special affinity for Singapore and numerous interactions with colleagues here in academia, industry and government," he said.



"It has been a privilege to witness and also participate in the impressive rise of both Singapore and NTU on the international stage."