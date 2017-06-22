Lee Hsien Yang accuses Ho Ching of accessing Lee Kuan Yew's papers while he was 'gravely ill'

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang has accused Mdm Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, of accessing some of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's documents while he was "gravely ill" in hospital a month before he died.

According to Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun 22), the papers included a letter and a telegram dating back to the 1950s. There was also a memo from the director of posts dated Feb 11, 1952, which told postal workers that the British government had no objection to Mr Lee Kuan Yew representing them in their dispute.

"LKY was admitted gravely ill into the ICU on Feb 5, 2015. The next day, Ho Ching helped herself to a number of LKY's papers. These she handed to the NHB (ostensibly on loan) under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Office," Mr Lee wrote.

"She had no business doing this when LKY was in ICU and it is deeply troubling that someone can represent the PMO despite holding no official position," he added.

A memo from the director of posts to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew. (Photo: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page.)

Mr Lee, his sister Dr Lee Wei Ling and PM Lee have been locked in a dispute over the house of their late father at 38 Oxley Road, with PM Lee's two siblings issuing a statement on Jun 14 accusing their brother of abusing his position in Government to deal with the matter.

PM Lee has denied the allegations and said he will refute the charges in a ministerial statement when Parliament sits on Jul 3.