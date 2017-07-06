Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling say they will stop presenting more evidence on Oxley Road dispute

The younger siblings of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong say they "will cease presenting further evidence on social media, provided that we and our father’s wish are not attacked or misrepresented".

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, released a joint public statement on Thursday (Jul 6) addressing the family dispute surrounding the family home at 38 Oxley Road.

In the statement, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling said they would cease presenting further evidence on social media, "provided that we and our father's wish are not attacked or misrepresented".

Earlier in the week, there was a two-day debate on the issue in Parliament, during which the Prime Minister delivered a ministerial statement in a bid to refute allegations of abuse of power made by his siblings.

Closing out the debate with another speech on the second day, PM Lee expressed regret over the spat and said he hoped for reconciliation.

In their statement on Thursday, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee provided detailed replies to "some claims made" in the recent parliamentary session, noting that they did not have the opportunity to present their views in Parliament.

"It is impossible for Members of Parliament to effectively question PM Lee, when his party controls almost all the seats in the house. No independent investigator has gathered evidence, interviewed other witnesses, or subpoenaed the government’s own records. As we pointed out before, Parliament is not the right forum for investigations of this nature," they said.

"In Parliament, many spoke up to parrot Lee Hsien Loong’s attacks on Lee Kuan Yew’s will and on us. This entirely proves our point that Hsien Loong’s subordinates are beholden to him, and cannot be impartial judges of their own boss."

The siblings said that releasing further evidence on social media will "only muddy the facts, and put pressure on government agencies to make excuses for PM Lee".

"If there is ever a truly independent inquiry to examine the evidence, they are welcome to ask. Ultimately, it is up to the people of Singapore whether they hold Lee Hsien Loong to a true accounting," they wrote.

The statement in full is as below:

They also submitted another document containing "evidence" on the issue: