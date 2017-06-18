‘I’ve not thought about what lies beyond demolition’: Lee Hsien Yang on Lee Kuan Yew’s Oxley Road home

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang on Sunday (Jun 18) indicated that he had no plans for the site of his late father Lee Kuan Yew’s home at Oxley Road, as yet.

In response to a query from Channel NewsAsia, Mr Lee, who is locked in a dispute with his brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, over the house, said: “I purchased the house to fulfil my parents wishes. That is my sole aim. I have not thought about what lies beyond demolition if I achieve it.”

He added: “My sister is living there and has every intention to live a long life.”

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, are joint executors and trustees of the late Mr Lee‘s will and want the Government to honour his wish to demolish the house immediately after his death, or after Dr Lee moves out.



PM Lee has said in Parliament that he intended to fulfil his father’s wishes on the house and that he would recuse himself from any Government decisions on the property.

It was revealed earlier this week that a ministerial committee is looking into the options for the house on 38 Oxley Road. PM Lee has made public a summary of his statutory declaration on the matter, highlighting “grave concerns” about how his father’s last will was prepared.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Saturday released a statement saying there is nothing "secret" about the ministerial committee and said the Government has the responsibility to consider the public interest aspects of any property with heritage and historical significance. This includes Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s house as “many critical decisions on the future of Singapore were made there by Mr Lee and our pioneer leaders”, he said.