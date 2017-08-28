Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine officially opens

SINGAPORE: The Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) officially opened and became fully operational on Monday (Aug 28).

LKCMedicine is a partnership between Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Imperial College London. The dual-campus school - with another building at NTU's main campus at Jurong West - admitted its first batch of students in 2013.

The 20-storey Clinical Sciences Building is located in the heart of Health City Novena, with links to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and a number of specialist centres and community care services.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who officiated the opening on Monday, said Singapore's medical community must continue to serve with "heart" to care for patients in a holistic manner.

"This total health approach requires good social skills and the ability to work in teams with other healthcare professionals, within and across the hospitals, clinics and community, to serve our patients with a 'big heart'. This is especially important as our healthcare structures evolve to suit the needs of an ageing population," said Mr Teo.

The National Healthcare Group (NHG), which manages TTSH, is the medical school's primary clinical partner. This is the first time the group has a medical school as part of their healthcare campus in Novena.

LKCMedicine's governing board chairman Lim Chuan Poh said the three major stakeholders - NTU Singapore, Imperial and NHG - have all fulfilled a "long-held ambition".

"For Imperial, it was the right opportunity to prove its impact globally. For NTU, it was to start a new medical school, while for NHG it was to have an academic presence on campus. LKCMedicine fulfilled all those and more," he stated.

The LKCMedicine student intake has grown from 54 in 2013 to 120 students this year. Its first batch of students will graduate in July next year.

The Novena campus previously made headlines in February 2016 after a stop-work order was issued for the site following a floor crane accident that killed one person and injured another.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said LKCMedicine officially opened its Novena campus on Monday (Aug 28). NTU has since clarified that it is the entire LKCMedicine that is officially open as of Aug 28.