Lee Kuan Yew would not wish for family dispute to hurt Singapore's standing: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew would not wish for a family dispute to be turned into a public quarrel that hurt Singapore’s international standing, his former principal private secretary Chee Hong Tat said on Saturday (Jul 1).

Referring to the spat between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his siblings Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, Mr Chee, who is now Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, said in a Facebook post that the "wild allegations have damaged Singapore’s reputation, something which (Mr Lee Kuan Yew) spent his entire life building up".

"Mr Lee would not wish for a family dispute to be turned into a public quarrel that hurt Singapore’s international standing. Neither would he wish for baseless allegations to be made against Government leaders and institutions, undermining confidence in the systems he created. Mr Lee would put Singapore’s interests above personal interests," he wrote.

Mr Chee was principal private secretary to Mr Lee Kuan Yew from 2008 to 2011.

"If my former boss were still around, I think he would want everyone to put Singapore as the priority and stop all the quarrelling and finger-pointing, so that we can get back to running the country, solving the practical problems we are facing and improving the lives of our people."

PM Lee's siblings have alleged that he is privately opposed to the demolition of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's house even though his father had publicly stated his wish for it, and they accuse him of abusing his power in trying to preserve the house.

